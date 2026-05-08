FBI holds memorial service honoring fallen agents and law enforcement officers

NEW ORLEANS — The Federal Bureau of Investigation of New Orleans held a memorial service on Friday honoring fallen agents and law enforcement officers at Southern University of New Orleans.

The event honored several officers, including Sergeant Caleb Eisworth of the Baton Rouge Police Department and Deputy Sheriff Charles Riley of the Iberville Parish sheriff's Office.

Eisworth was hospitalized for nearly two months before passing in August after 41-year-old Gad Black allegedly drove his truck into Eisworth's motorcycle intentionally in June.

Deputy Riley was shot and killed while on duty at the Iberville Parish courthouse in October. Louisiana State Police said that Latrell Mikal Ornee Clark grabbed for a gun while being taken to the courthouse for questioning, leading to several shots being fired, resulting in Clark, Riley and Captain Brett Stassi Jr. all being struck by gunfire. Clark died from his injuries.

The memorial service also honored Sergeant Grant Candies from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, Lieutenant Allen Credeur from the Rayne Police Department and Officer Marc Brock from the Vivian Police Department.