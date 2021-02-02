Faulty water heater causes house fire in Highland Road neighborhood; five displaced

BATON ROUGE - On Monday (Feb. 1) afternoon, a blaze consumed a home in a quiet neighborhood off Highland Road, displacing five people and causing thousands of dollars in damages.

Representatives with the Baton Rouge Fire Department explained what happened in an official report, saying that it was around noon when an occupant of the home who'd been out, walked into the house and immediately knew something was wrong when they smelled smoke and heard a "crackling noise" coming from the home's second floor.

The occupant called 911 and firefighters quickly made their way to the 600 block of Carriage Way where they found flames in the home's attic, a severe blaze that threatened to make its way into other areas of the house. Officials say that as they worked to extinguish the fire, they also noticed water leaking from the attic.

It took first responders over an hour to get the flames under control.

In their official report, firefighters say no one was injured during the blaze, but the home sustained smoke and water damage amounting to about $160,000. Their report notes that the majority of the water damage "was caused by the water line that was going to the water heater."

Fire officials point to a malfunctioning water heater as the likely cause of the fire.

According to officials, the home's five displaced occupants will be staying with relatives.