94°
Latest Weather Blog
Faulty alarm forced evacuation at LSU chemistry building Monday
BATON ROUGE - LSU briefly evacuated a building housing its Department of Chemistry amid fears of a potentially dangerous chemical leak Monday afternoon.
The university alerted students and faculty around 3 p.m. that Choppin Hall was evacuated due to the apparent leak. The building was later deemed safe, and it returned to normal operations shortly before 4 p.m.
Baton Rouge Fire investigators have since attributed the situation to a malfunctioning alarm.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
East Ascension High School construction is on schedule to be completed by...
-
Wrapped up: Entangled powerline makes trouble for Baton Rouge home owner
-
Crews from East Baton Rouge Parish fire departments assisting with wildfires in...
-
Louisiana burn ban falls on deaf ears
-
20 motorcycle units compete in Gulf Coast Police Motorcycle Skills Training Championship