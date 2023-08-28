Faulty alarm forced evacuation at LSU chemistry building Monday

BATON ROUGE - LSU briefly evacuated a building housing its Department of Chemistry amid fears of a potentially dangerous chemical leak Monday afternoon.

The university alerted students and faculty around 3 p.m. that Choppin Hall was evacuated due to the apparent leak. The building was later deemed safe, and it returned to normal operations shortly before 4 p.m.

Baton Rouge Fire investigators have since attributed the situation to a malfunctioning alarm.