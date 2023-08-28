94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Faulty alarm forced evacuation at LSU chemistry building Monday

2 hours 3 minutes 34 seconds ago Monday, August 28 2023 Aug 28, 2023 August 28, 2023 3:38 PM August 28, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - LSU briefly evacuated a building housing its Department of Chemistry amid fears of a potentially dangerous chemical leak Monday afternoon.

The university alerted students and faculty around 3 p.m. that Choppin Hall was evacuated due to the apparent leak. The building was later deemed safe, and it returned to normal operations shortly before 4 p.m. 

Baton Rouge Fire investigators have since attributed the situation to a malfunctioning alarm. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days