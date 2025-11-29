70°
Faulk to be introduced as Southern football coach on Monday
BATON ROUGE - Marshall Faulk will be introduced as the next Southern head coach on Monday, a school spokesperson told WBRZ.
Faulk, a New Orleans native and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is currently the running backs coach at the University of Colorado. 2025 is his first season coaching college football.
In the NFL, Faulk ran for 12,279 yards and 100 touchdowns. He's also a College Football Hall of Famer, earning All-
America honors twice during his career at San Diego State.
Faulk will be introduced at 2 p.m. Monday. Southern fired Terrence Graves earlier this season after a 1-6 start to the year.
