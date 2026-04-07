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Fathers and their kids celebrate 'Dad's Day' at the Capitol on Tuesday

1 hour 42 minutes 3 seconds ago Tuesday, April 07 2026 Apr 7, 2026 April 07, 2026 6:59 PM April 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Fathers and their kids took part in "Dad's Day" at the Capitol on Tuesday to celebrate Louisiana fathers and back legislation that organizers say is aimed at making Louisiana a more father-friendly state.

The event included a DJ, barbecue lunch and a dad joke contest, and Gov. Jeff Landry issued a proclamation declaring "Dad's Day."

In addition to the festivities, organizers advocated for Senate Bill 435. 

"SB 435, which is a bill Senator Brach Myers introduced to create a commission on fatherhood engagement to help continue to center dads and support dads across the state," Dad Day coordinator Hamilton Simons-Jones said. 

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The bill is awaiting a hearing in the Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee. 

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