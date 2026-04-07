Fathers and their kids celebrate 'Dad's Day' at the Capitol on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE — Fathers and their kids took part in "Dad's Day" at the Capitol on Tuesday to celebrate Louisiana fathers and back legislation that organizers say is aimed at making Louisiana a more father-friendly state.

The event included a DJ, barbecue lunch and a dad joke contest, and Gov. Jeff Landry issued a proclamation declaring "Dad's Day."

In addition to the festivities, organizers advocated for Senate Bill 435.

"SB 435, which is a bill Senator Brach Myers introduced to create a commission on fatherhood engagement to help continue to center dads and support dads across the state," Dad Day coordinator Hamilton Simons-Jones said.

The bill is awaiting a hearing in the Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee.