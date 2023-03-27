Father arrested for negligent homicide after 6-year-old got ahold of gun, killed brother

RACELAND - A father was arrested in connection with the death of his 6-year-old son after the child was shot by his brother while playing with a loaded gun.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, six-year-old Davonta Michael Jr. was shot by his six-year-old brother on Feb. 22 while the siblings were at their Raceland home being watched by grandparents.

Deputies said the boys found a loaded gun in their father's bedroom and were playing with it when the gun went off, killing Michael Jr.

On Monday, 24-year-old Davonta Michael Sr. turned himself in and was booked for negligent homicide.