Fatal shooting on Thomas H. Delpit Dr.

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police and the EBR Coroner responded to the scene of a deadly shooting on Thomas H. Delpit Dr. that left one person dead.

The EBR Coroner's Office confirmed a homicide Thursday night around 10:30 p.m. near the 1400 block of Thomas H. Delpit Drive. No identity was released, the cause of death was due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Details on any suspects or motives are unclear.

This is a developing story.

