67°
Latest Weather Blog
Fatal shooting on Thomas H. Delpit Dr.
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police and the EBR Coroner responded to the scene of a deadly shooting on Thomas H. Delpit Dr. that left one person dead.
The EBR Coroner's Office confirmed a homicide Thursday night around 10:30 p.m. near the 1400 block of Thomas H. Delpit Drive. No identity was released, the cause of death was due to multiple gunshot wounds.
Details on any suspects or motives are unclear.
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Holiday Express on schedule to arrive in Gonzales Thursday; road closures announced
-
Tenants ask apartment management to make significant changes, address mold
-
Lane shift on I-10 West pushed back to Friday; delayed by cold...
-
Attorney General elect orders in depth review of State Police
-
Landry names new head of Louisiana State Police