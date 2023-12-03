72°
Latest Weather Blog
Fatal shooting on North 24th Street near Cherry Street
BATON ROUGE - A coroner was called to the scene of a shooting Sunday afternoon on after gunfire broke out North 24th Street near Cherry Street, according to sources.
Trending News
No other information is known at this time. This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
At least one dead in chaos at Port Hudson gathering
-
Cyclist struck and killed in hit-and-run off Airline Highway Saturday morning
-
Broadmoor Christmas parade rolled through neighborhood Saturday
-
Holiday Express on schedule to arrive in Gonzales Thursday; road closures announced
-
Tenants ask apartment management to make significant changes, address mold