Fatal crash on N 22 Street kills 27-year-old

BATON ROUGE – Detectives with Baton Rouge Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in the 500 block of North 22nd around 9:26 p.m., Sunday night.

Police say the crash took the life of 27-year-old Matthew Miller, a Zachary resident.

Miller had been driving a 2000 Chevrolet truck west bound on North St and Police say he may have run a red light at the intersection of North St and North 22nd. As Miller attempted to cross the intersection, he was struck on the front driver side by the driver of a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado.

Miller was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

This fatal crash is still under investigation.