86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fatal accident causes road closure in Ascension Parish

48 minutes 20 seconds ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 March 28, 2020 4:54 PM March 28, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies are investigating a fatal accident that happened Saturday afternoon. 

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Muddy Creek Road off Highway 42 is closed due to the fatal accident. 

The number of fatalities is unknown at this time

Travelers should use an alternate route. 

Details are limited at this time. This is an updating story. 

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days