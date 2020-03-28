86°
Latest Weather Blog
Fatal accident causes road closure in Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies are investigating a fatal accident that happened Saturday afternoon.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Muddy Creek Road off Highway 42 is closed due to the fatal accident.
The number of fatalities is unknown at this time
Travelers should use an alternate route.
Details are limited at this time. This is an updating story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Friday's Health Report
-
Little ones show love and support to health care heroes, first responders,...
-
Local grandparents sing their way into your hearts - Viral Video
-
United Cajun Navy shells out crawfish to benefit BRG Hospital, Mid City...
-
Heading into weekend, Gov. John Bel Edwards pleads for residents to stay...