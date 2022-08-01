92°
Fat Cow, popular Highland Road restaurant, permanently closed after 11 years

Monday, August 01 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - Fat Cow has permanently closed after more than a decade of selling burgers near LSU, according to a notice posted at the restaurant.

A sign posted to the restaurant's front door said it closed for good July 26. Next to the sign was another notice suggesting the business was ordered to close by the city-parish because it owed delinquent taxes and other fees.

According to Fat Cow's website, the Highland Road restaurant was its sole location. Calls to the business went unanswered Monday. 

The restaurant, once owned and operated by a Natchez couple, first opened in 2011

