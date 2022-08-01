92°
Latest Weather Blog
Fat Cow, popular Highland Road restaurant, permanently closed after 11 years
BATON ROUGE - Fat Cow has permanently closed after more than a decade of selling burgers near LSU, according to a notice posted at the restaurant.
A sign posted to the restaurant's front door said it closed for good July 26. Next to the sign was another notice suggesting the business was ordered to close by the city-parish because it owed delinquent taxes and other fees.
According to Fat Cow's website, the Highland Road restaurant was its sole location. Calls to the business went unanswered Monday.
Trending News
The restaurant, once owned and operated by a Natchez couple, first opened in 2011
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New Orleans rapper Mystikal booked in Ascension Parish for first-degree rape
-
Central police officers clock man going 144 mph on motorcycle
-
Prices at the pump seeing small decline; drivers eager to see continuous...
-
Baton Rouge volunteers head to Kentucky for flood relief
-
Federally funded program could help lower electric bills in capital area
Sports Video
-
Saints WR Michael Thomas activated from PUP list, practices on Wednesday
-
Sculptor on making Pete Maravich Statue
-
Former Southern safety Danny Johnson looking to make his mark in year...
-
Saints DT Malcolm Roach looking for a breakout year in 2022
-
Poll: LSU picked to finish 5th in SEC West