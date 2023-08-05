Farmers taking loss as extreme heat affects crops; may affect crawfish prices

POINTE COUPEE - It's been a tough season for farmers, especially the ones growing corn.

Ray Schexnayder, with Schexnayder & Sons LLC, understands that as much as anyone. He says his farm will be short about 25 to 30 bushels of corn this year. Since corn can be used to help catch crawfish, it could affect how much are caught, and might affect the price next season.

"The first time I heard that was four of five years ago," Schexnayder said. "I thought the guy was pulling my leg, but no he said they use that (corn) for bait in crawfish traps," Schexnayder added.

WBRZ asked if the lack of corn production could affect crawfish prices, but could not find a clear answer right now.

The one thing that is clear is the record heat this summer and sporadic rain fall has affected certain crops, and in turn, cost farmers money.

"You aren't going to have the income you would like," Schexnayder said.

Schexnayder also says it's not just corn that is taking a hit.

"People are starting to plant sugar cane, and the cane is shorter than normal because it's been so dry," Schexnayder said.

Schexnayder just hopes a summer like this doesn't happen again anytime soon.

"It was definitely a new one that you don't want to go through again," Schexnayder said.