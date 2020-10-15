83°
Fantasy Football Focus Week 6 with Reggie Chatman and Darin Tietgen
As the NFL head into Week 6, WBRZ Sports Reporter Reggie Chatman interviews Darin Tietgen from Who2Start.com for Fantasy Advice.
On this week's segment, the duo break down the players that will you should pick up and well as where the Saints offense will be affected from a fantasy perspective once Michael Thomas returns.
For more head to Who2Start.com and use the promo code 'WBRZ' for a discount on their premium Fantasy advice. Make sure to follow Darin Titgen.
