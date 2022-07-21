Fans racing to buy tickets for first-ever LSU vs. Southern football game

BATON ROUGE - The capital city is preparing for a first-ever football face-off: the Southern University Jaguars versus the LSU Tigers.

Thursday, fans lined up at the Southern University Ticket Office to purchase some of the few tickets left to watch the historic game.

The big game will air live on national television on Sep. 10, and fans are pumped!

"I'm excited. I'm ready," football fan Deon Webbs said.

For LSU, it's one of the few in-state schools the Tigers haven't played, and it's all going down under the lights in Tiger Stadium this upcoming season.

"History will be made, and I want to be a part of that," Webbs said.

The Southern University Ticket Office was open Thursday, selling seats in the 600-level for $45. There aren't very many tickets left, and they're going fast.

Deon Webb purchased tickets for his whole family.

"We're going to get there early and tailgate, just have a good family time," Webb said.

He and everyone else, as the fans for these two teams are known for their tailgating.

The Human Jukebox and the Golden Band from Tigerland will be there, and the fans will be lining up to see their guys play.

Webb says he thinks the game is a perfect opportunity to put a spotlight on the Jags.

"It'll give all the kids from Southern a good look, too," he explained. "I'm sure they have different scouts there watching. Of course, LSU players, but Southern has some great talent, also."

The two teams are from the same city, with just 11 miles of road between them. With that distance, it's a wonder why this game hasn't happened sooner.

That's why LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly says it's a must-play game.

"Anytime you can sell out a stadium today, that's a good matchup. And if it comes from the same city, you should be doing that more often," Kelly said.

Fans are in agreement on that.

"I would like to see them play Southern more often," Webb said.

While some lower-division teams play here and leave empty seats, it's safe to say that won't happen with this game and the viewers anticipated to pack Tiger Stadium.