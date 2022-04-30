Fans have special plans for the Garth Brooks concert

BATON ROUGE - The Garth Brooks concert is tonight, and fans are excited to see him live in Death Valley. Some fans are traveling to Tiger Stadium from Lafayette, and they have some special things planned for the big night.

Taisha Wilson and Ashley Molins have been waiting for this night since December.

“I'm looking forward to it all,” Wilson said.

Wilson says it's the best 40th birthday gift she could ask for.

“I get to do ‘Callin Baton Rouge’ on my 40th birthday,” she said. “I ain't going down till the sun comes up on my 40th birthday. Cannot wait.”

Her crew is going all out for this event.

“We have a party bus picking us up in Lafayette,” Wilson said. “There's about 30 of us. The party bus is going to drive us to Baton Rouge because we got to have a good time turning 40.”

She’s just one of the excited fans that will pack the stadium tonight.

"They always say on game day, if we have 100,000 people inside the stadium, we have another 50,000 outside the stadium,” Cody Worsham with LSU Athletics said. “I can imagine there's going to be as many people outside the stadium tailgating as there will be inside for the concert.”

LSU has big plans for inside and outside the stadium.

“We'll have some food trucks available on the day of the concert so that people can get extra concessions that way,” Worsham said. “We've added some portable restrooms.”

Brooks’ die-hard fans know the night will be memorable.

“I just know it's going to be electric no matter what because I know he's never performed here,” Molins said.

“It'll be like a Saturday night in Death Valley,” Wilson said. “You add Garth Brooks. Oh, my gosh.”

Wilson does have a request from the country music superstar.

“Garth, do you want to wish me a happy 40th birthday?” Wilson said.