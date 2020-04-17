Fans' fall football experience will likely be very different, governor says

BATON ROUGE - The governor said during a news conference Friday, fans' experience at LSU football games in the fall are more cloudy than clear as the state still grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

.@LouisianaGov says he doesn’t know what @LSUfootball games will look like this fall, but wants fans to prepare to see them looking different.



Seeing yourself in Tiger Stadium right away might be “aspirational” he says.



What we do now, JBE says, will determine steps taken — Johnston von Springer (@johnstonvon) April 17, 2020

Sports leagues - from pros to collegiate - are looking at how to breathe life back into sports amid social distancing rules put in place by federal and local leaders. Some have thought aloud if teams could play in empty stadiums with fans watching on TV.

More on @LSUfootball and other sports, @LouisianaGov doesn’t have any specifics but says sports conferences/leagues have to weigh best options for teams, players, coaches AND fans.



It will take some time (undetermined) but we will get back to optimal sports viewing — Johnston von Springer (@johnstonvon) April 17, 2020

The governor said there was no way, as of Friday (April 17), to assume what may be the case come fall.

LSU said earlier in the week it had no plans to release about what changes may be made to LSU sports.

