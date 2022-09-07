Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Catholic QB Daniel Beale

BATON ROUGE - High school football season is back, which means we have first WBRZ Fans' Choice Player of the Week, and the winner is Catholic QB Daniel Beale who threw for 274 yards and four total scores in a narrow Bears defeat.

At Catholic High, Beale is known for being cool, calm and collected, leading the Bears to two straight state titles and never folding under pressure.

"When I'm on the field, I'm focused just on what I need to do to get the job done. People see it as cool under pressure, but it's just what has to happen," Beale said.

Part of Beale's toughness comes from having three older brothers that played on the offensive line for Catholic. Beale says that not only helped him mentally, but also understand the position that protects him.

"My three older brothers, everything's always been, I wouldn't say a fight, but a competition. Actually kind of helps me playing because I would say I know much of the line stuff, and when the o-linemen don't know what to do. They can look back and most of time I know what I'm talking about."

With this being Beale's third year as the starter, the Bears have opened up the playbook for him, allowing him more control of the offense.

"I think what people need to understand is you know, Daniel does a lot of checking at the line of scrimmage for us, you know, whether it be checking protections or and getting us in different route concepts on Friday night. I mean, he's calling the route concepts that are getting Shelton Sampson open for touchdowns or Daniel Harden. So he does a great job of knowing what's going on and we give him a ton of autonomy in this offense," Catholic head coach David Simoneaux said.

Catholic will travel to New Orleans this week to play Warren Easton on Friday.