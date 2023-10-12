62°
Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Caleb Ricks

3 hours 44 minutes 40 seconds ago Wednesday, October 11 2023 Oct 11, 2023 October 11, 2023 9:33 PM October 11, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ Sports
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - He might not be the most vocal guy in the locker room, but his talent speaks for itself on the field. 

St. Amant cornerback Caleb Ricks played a large role in the Gators' 23-8 victory over district rival, East Ascension, last Friday and won Fans' Choice Player of the Week. 

Ricks intercepted two passes, returned one for a touchdown and nearly snagged a third.

It was his first varsity start and head coach David Oliver always knew that Ricks had something special.

"He always plays well. He doesn't get a lot of activity usually because people don't challenge him, but they challenged him in this game, and he made the best of those opportunities," Oliver said.

Caleb Ricks has learned a lot from his older brother, Elias Ricks. Elias played football for LSU, Alabama and now with the Philadelphia Eagles. While he says his brother did teach him a lot about hard work, Caleb wants to be his own person.

St. Amant is 6-0 so far this season and this is their best start since 2015. They will look to keep that win streak alive this Friday against Denham Springs.

