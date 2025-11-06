Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Brysten Martinez

GONZALES - East Ascension is averaging 33 points per game and are 4-1 in district play as the final week of the regular season approaches. A big part of their success is senior do-it-all guy, Brysten Martinez.

Martinez, a four-star offensive lineman commit to LSU, has played many different positions on the field. He's taken snaps at quarterback, tight end, full back, nose guard, punter and more.

In a week nine win over Dutchtown, the 6-foot-6 senior scored two touchdowns. One score came on a 24-yard pass from quarterback JJ LeBouef. The other sealed the win for the Spartans as Martinez took the direct snap into the endzone.

In that game, Martinez also threw a pass, punted the ball and he played nose guard. He believes that his versatility will benefit him at the next level.

"I think I've improved more mentally in the aspect of the game itself. A lot of technique. I've worked on a lot of my technique. Getting better with hands inside, stuff like that. My athleticism, you know. I would say it increased, you know. Running routes, jumping. I didn't do all that at O-line, so I would say it would help me more with my ability," Martinez said.

While the process of being recruited to some of the best colleges in the country can become a lot to handle, Spartan head coach Brock Matherne is helping keep Martinez grounded in the moment.

"He's getting to have fun, and I think when you have that deep of love for the game and you're getting to do the things you've done as a kid, it's only going to make him better when he gets to college," Matherne said.

East Ascension heads into week 10 tied with Denham Springs for the District 5-5A title. They close out the regular season at Walker on Friday.