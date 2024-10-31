Fans' Choice Player of the Week 8: Zay Martin

Baton Rouge - The U-High Cubs have been on a six game winning streak with an offense that is steadily improving week by week. They've been dominating their opponents, most recently beating Parkview Baptist 42-7.

Senior wide receiver Zay Martin played a big part in that victory. Martin caught 10 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown. He also returned a punt for a 60 yard touchdown. That versatility has been important in U-High's game plan and he's built trust with the coaching staff to get to where he is on the team.

"His biggest strength is that he's a great route runner, and he's got great hands, and he has gotten faster and stronger. He has just gotten really comfortable playing multiple positions. He's a receiver, but like I said, he can play everywhere," Offensive coordinator Aaron Vice said.

After being the No. 3 guy at receiver a season ago, Martin is now the Cubs' leading receiver and one of the go-to guys for quarterback Emile Picarella. Martin learned a lot from the guys that came before him and he worked hard to get to where he is now.

"I just knew I had to step up. You know, learning from Seth (Gale) and Granville (Anderson) last year, both of the seniors, seeing what they did last year as a third receiver so I just knew what to expect. I knew what role I had to take on what I had to work I had to put in in order to succeed in that role," Martin said.

Martin has big dreams for his football career. The Southeastern Louisiana commit hopes to play in the NFL like his older brother, Tay Martin. Being able to play alongside other talented athletes in Baton Rouge pushes him even harder to make those dreams come true.

"Playing with people who are going to the next level at Power 5 motivates me also, so I just look after that. That inspires me to just follow my goals and that's the goal and the dream for me to achieve too," Martin said.

"I think Zay's best football is still ahead of him. He's still going to grow. He's going to get faster. He has natural talent and skills. He's having to learn how to play inside and outside. I think when he gets to the next level he'll be able to prosper even more," Coach Vice added.

U-High will face Madison Prep on Thursday night with the District 6-3A title up for grabs. They close their regular season on Nov. 7 hosting Port Allen.