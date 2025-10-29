Fans' Choice Player of the Week 8: Da'Sean Golmond

Latest Weather Blog
DENHAM SPRINGS - The Denham Springs Yellowjackets are making their presence felt in district 5-5A. Their offense is averaging 39 points per game with just two weeks left in the regular season.
In last Friday's win over Prairieville, senior wide receiver Da'Sean Golmond caught 5 passes for 155 yards and three touchdowns. Those passes all came from his twin brother, Da'Jean, who plays quarterback.
"I got a mentality that I won't let nobody guard me or nobody stop me, and my brother knows where to put the ball and stuff like that, so if we're on the same page, there's really not much you can do to stop it," Da'Sean Golmond said.
The brothers' competitiveness and of course, their talent, is helping Denham Springs rack up the wins. The Yellowjackets are currently in a three-way tie for the district 5-5A championship.
The Golmond brothers are hoping to end their senior season on a high note as their connection continues to get stronger.
Denham Springs is 6-2 on the season and 3-1 in district play.
They will travel to face the Walker Wildcats on Thursday.
