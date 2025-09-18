Fans' Choice Player of the Week 2: Cooper Babin

ST. AMANT - Senior quarterback Cooper Babin had a record-breaking performance in St. Amant's week two win over Cecilia.

The Gators had as much as a 20-point lead, but the Bulldogs turned things up on offense in the second half to catch up on the scoreboard. That the senior signal caller to return the favor.

Babin finished the game with a school single-game record of 401 passing yards and four passing touchdowns. He also showed his dual threat ability with 149 rushing yards and an additional four touchdowns on the ground to lead St. Amant to the 60-56 victory.

"Their offense went out there. They had a drive. They made a play and we fell behind for the first time that night. We just all stayed together really. We just all had the same mindset of 'if we've gotta score 100, we're gonna score 100 to win,'" Babin said about the Gator offense racking up points.

Babin is in his third year as the Gators' starting quarterback and fourth year on varsity, but he comes from a family of St. Amant greats.

His father, Seth Babin, is the Gators' offensive coordinator and will soon be inducted into the St. Amant athletics Hall of Fame. The father-son duo have enjoyed getting to work beside each other for the last few years.

"We wanted to make sure tha we understood that it's the journey. Every day that we get to spend on the football field together is just a blessing," Seth Babin said.

St. Amant has scored a combined 109 points in their first two games this season. The coaching staff says they had a feeling during the preseason that this Gators offense could be explosive. Cooper Babin says that he wants to be remembered as being apart of the great team St. Amant has.

The Gators stay home in week three as they host John F. Kennedy at The Pit.