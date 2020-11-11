68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 6 - Andre Haynes

1 hour 45 minutes 49 seconds ago Wednesday, November 11 2020 Nov 11, 2020 November 11, 2020 9:43 PM November 11, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Reggie Chatman

BATON ROUGE- Parkview Baptist wide receiver Andre Haynes has been the Eagles best receiver this season, scoring touchdowns in 5 of 6 games this season.

Last Friday, he made a one handed touchdown catch that landed him as the number 3 play on ESPN's Top-10 Plays.

To learn more about Andre, watch the full story above.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days