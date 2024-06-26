Fans' Choice Award Winner 2018: Week 8 - Reed Godbery

BATON ROUGE- First year Dunham starter Reed Godbery has lead his team to a 8-0 record and Friday against Northeast, he put on a show throwing for 3 touchdowns and running for 2 more in the win.

The senior completed 14 of 21 passes for 186 yards and also rushed 17 times for 74 yards.

"I mean I was just playing every down play by play, but looking back after, I was like, 'I put up some good numbers that day,'" said Godbery.

"We certainly weren't surprised that he had a breakout night. We never know exactly how it is going to happen when you put the ball in his hands," said running back coach Philip Swanger.

The former linebacker and middle school right guard, also plays baseball for Dunham and his arm talent and footwork made him an easy choice to take over the offense.

"We like to run a lot of quick game. A lot of screens. Short passes. Get the ball in the hands of really good play makers," said Godbery. "I play shortstop so it is like turning two up the middle. Just get the ball out really quick and let those guys do their thing."

Godberry needed to take a leadership role on this team when he was named starter at the beginning of the year, but he says the transition was easy.

That might be because of what he does outside of the football field, including serving as senior class president.

"He's a leader. The other guys follow him. He knows what to do and always wants to do the right thing," said Swanger.

"Just being able to talk my guys in front of the whole team. Not just my buddies. It helps out trying to straighten out what needs to be straightened out, but mainly just communicating what needs to be communicated," said Godbery.