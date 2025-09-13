92°
Latest Weather Blog
Famous streamer IShowSpeed visits LSU's campus for game against Florida
BATON ROUGE - A famous streamer went to LSU's campus and visited the football facilities while on campus for the Tigers' game against Florida.
IShowSpeed, who has 44 million subscribers on YouTube and 2.1 million followers on Twitch, received a signed jersey from former LSU running back Leonard Fournette and visited football facilities.
LSU Football posted IShowSpeed visiting on Twitter.
So you got any eligibility left?@_fournette ?? @ishowspeedsui pic.twitter.com/68W2wyPb76— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 13, 2025
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Zachary beats Acadiana
-
Jury convicts man in killing that was livestreamed on Facebook
-
Blitz Game of the Week: Denham Springs at Central
-
'Murderers' spraypainted outside of Louisiana Democratic Party headquarters in Baton Rouge
-
Overgrown property troubles neighbor, plans in the works