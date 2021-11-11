Family tries to save home by dragging burning dryer out of house

BATON ROUGE - A family tried to save their house from burning Wednesday, but inadvertently fueled the flames.

Firefighters were called to a home on L'Reece Avenue, off Greenwell Street east of Airline Highway between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Crews said a dryer caught on fire and as they arrived, they saw the homeowners pulling the dryer out of the house. As they dragged the appliance, the fire spread.

Numerous fire districts responded to the blaze.

There was heavy damage, fire crews reported.

No injuries were reported as of this post.

