Family still paying for apartment college-aged son never lived in due to unclean living conditions

BATON ROUGE - A former LSU student is still being charged fees for an apartment he never moved into, due to what his mother said was unclean conditions. The family says they're still being charged for the apartment despite never moving in.

The Ferrigno family drove from Metairie on Aug. 19 to move their son into Campus Crossing on Brightside in Baton Rouge. Sarina Ferrigno says when they arrived, they were surprised by what they saw in the apartment.

"It was horrible, even looking at the front door, it was dirty," she said.

Campus Crossing on Brightside responded to a previous story, and complaints echoing similar concerns. Management said when they were made aware of the unhappy tenants, they offered solutions. According to Campus Crossing, tenants denied those options.

"We can confirm that each of our apartments were professionally cleaned and serviced in between tenants, and inspected by our property management team prior to move-in, per our protocol," a spokesperson said.

Ferrigno says her son Robert never moved in. Two months later, he's being charged nearly $1,700 in rent and fees.

Campus Crossing says the mess the Ferrignos saw in the space was due to the tenants already occupying the space.

"New residents moving into some bedrooms within the unit found what they deemed “trash” but these were actually personal belongings of existing residents in the common areas and bathrooms," Campus Crossing responded.

To get out of the lease, Ferringo says she was told by management to find another tenant to lease the space. They suggested putting an ad online to attract someone else to move in.

Because Robert never moved into the apartment and was unable to travel from Metairie to Baton Rouge daily, he dropped out of LSU.

Campus Crossing management sent the following statement Monday evening:

In the event that a resident signs a legally binding lease agreement, and then decides they no longer want to fulfill the agreement, they are able to relet their bed space to another individual, which our management team is happy to assist in facilitating. We are not aware of any scenarios in which prospective residents or former residents are being unfairly charged. However, if this is the case, we ask you to reach out to our property management team immediately.

We can confirm that each of our apartments were professionally cleaned and serviced in between tenants, and inspected by our property management team prior to move-in, per our protocol. We lease "by the bedroom" at this community meaning each apartment unit has individual residents. New residents moving into some bedrooms within the unit found what they deemed “trash” but these were actually personal belongings of existing residents in the common areas and bathrooms. Our team worked diligently with our vendors to address resident concerns related to cleanliness on move-in day. Due to privacy laws, we are unable to speak on any specific resident situation. However, we can confirm that all unhappy residents were offered all options available per their lease agreement.