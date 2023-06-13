Family-owned Livingston Parish restaurant closes temporarily after a truck 'cutting donuts' damages building

MAUREPAS - A family-owned restaurant in Livingston Parish had to temporarily close Tuesday after someone was reportedly doing donuts in the parking lot, damaging the building.

According to a notice posted by Hill Top Inn Restaurant, four windows and their glass-paned doors were all shattered, leaving glass littering the parking lot and the inside of the restaurant. The business was closed Tuesday to get the restaurant back in order ahead of their planned reopening Wednesday.

The business owners said that their security cameras, as well as several of their neighbors' security cameras, caught a truck doing donuts in the parking lot.

"Thanks to technology, our camera system, and numerous neighbors with camera systems, it shouldn't take long to identify the vehicle and person responsible," the Facebook post read.