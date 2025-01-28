Family organizes fundraiser for Delta Chi member hit by car in Tigerland

BATON ROUGE - An LSU student is recovering after he was hit by a car in Tigerland over the weekend.

Family members posted online that Delta Chi fraternity member Jack Grivetti is still in critical condition at Our Lady of the Lake.

Dist. 10 Councilmember Carolyn Coleman says she is looking to add preventative measures to protect students while walking in the area.

"I must have some conversation about the possibility of sidewalks, four-way stops, lighting. It is of upmost importance - the lighting," Coleman said. "As a matter of fact, be mindful how you drive through these areas and mindful of walkers period."

The councilwoman said she's been speaking with officials from the Department of Transportation and Drainage to make this happen.