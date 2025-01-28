51°
Latest Weather Blog
Family organizes fundraiser for Delta Chi member hit by car in Tigerland
BATON ROUGE - An LSU student is recovering after he was hit by a car in Tigerland over the weekend.
Family members posted online that Delta Chi fraternity member Jack Grivetti is still in critical condition at Our Lady of the Lake.
Dist. 10 Councilmember Carolyn Coleman says she is looking to add preventative measures to protect students while walking in the area.
"I must have some conversation about the possibility of sidewalks, four-way stops, lighting. It is of upmost importance - the lighting," Coleman said. "As a matter of fact, be mindful how you drive through these areas and mindful of walkers period."
The councilwoman said she's been speaking with officials from the Department of Transportation and Drainage to make this happen.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Denham Springs senator urges NFL to promote 'family-friendly' halftime show for Super...
-
Baton Rouge lawyer says his clients are among 1,500 pardoned by Trump...
-
Immigration enforcement executive orders have agencies in Baton Rouge adjusting to new...
-
Family organizes fundraiser for Delta Chi member hit by car in Tigerland
-
BRPD: Man shot near Delmont library
Sports Video
-
LSU men's basketball preps for Auburn
-
Denham Springs, University High soccer win district titles
-
South Carolina apologizes to LSU's Flau'jae Johnson for playing father's song after...
-
LSU women's basketball picks up win over Texas A&M
-
Big Guys No Ties: Will Jayden Daniels go to the Super Bowl?