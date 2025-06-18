Family of man who allegedly hit BRPD officer offers apologies, asks for prayer, clarity

BATON ROUGE - The family of a man who allegedly hit a Baton Rouge Police Officer and left him in critical condition in what officials are calling a targeted attack issued a statement Wednesday morning apologizing.

Gad Black and his girlfriend Asia Raby were arrested Monday after Black allegedly ran Sgt. Caleb Eisworth off the road near the intersection of Joor and Prescott roads, leaving him hospitalized in "extremely critical" condition, an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson said.

To Sergeant Caleb Eisworth:

On behalf of our entire family, we extend our deepest and most heartfelt apologies to you and your loved ones for the injuries you sustained on June 16, 2025. Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time, and we are praying for your complete and swift recovery. We recognize the gravity of what occurred, and we hope that—with time and healing—you may find it in your heart to forgive Gad. We are also profoundly grateful for your service and sacrifice.

Black's family continued with a second statement addressed to the public, asking for privacy as the family works to secure legal and medical support for Black. "What happened on Monday morning does not reflect the person we know and love," the statement read.

"Please keep Sergeant Caleb Eisworth, Asia Raby, and Gad Black in your thoughts and prayers as we all seek healing and clarity."

BRPD Chief T.J. Morse also issued a statement to the public Wednesday morning.