Family of 5 killed by generator fumes after Hurricane Laura

3 hours 28 minutes 1 second ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 August 28, 2020 1:33 PM August 28, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAKE CHARLES - A family in southwest Louisiana died of carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a generator in the wake of Hurricane Laura.

Lake Charles Fire Chief Shawn Caldwell announced the deaths of the five family members during a news conference Friday. Officials said the generator was inside a garage attached to their house, and fumes entered the home through a partially opened door.

Six other deaths were reported across the state Thursday in the wake of the storm, including another individual who died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

