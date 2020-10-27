Family mourns the loss of cosmetology student killed in car chase

BATON ROUGE - A 22-year-old man's life was cut short following a car chase that ended in East Baton Rouge.

While state police investigate, Thaddeus Johnson Jr.'s family is making sure his life will not be forgotten.

Meriam Smith says losing her oldest son was a nightmare she never imagined would come true.

"I wish this wouldn't have happened to him because he had so much going for himself," said Smith.

Thaddeus., affectionately known as TJ, was getting ready to graduate the Vanguard College of Cosmetology school in December.

Smith, says he was on his way home from class when a car thief led Point Coupee deputies on a chase.

The chase ended in East Baton Rouge when that driver hit Thaddeus's car head-on.

"I did not believe it until I got on the scene, and saw his car. They would not let us see him because he was trapped inside the car for three hours," said Smith.

TJ's sister, Nadia, says she was waiting for him to come home Monday night when they got the call.

"But, he didn't come home. I can't live without him. I don't know what I'm supposed to do without him," said Nadia.

It's a tragedy that took away her older brother who was a passionate student with a big heart.

"He was just so much fun to be around, and I just miss him so much," said Nadia.

Her family says they feel as if the chase could have been stopped sooner, and for that they want answers.

"It should have never gone on for 45 minutes to an hour. I'm upset and I'm devastated, and I want justice for my son," said Smith.

Smith says the family will begin to make funeral arrangements Wednesday.