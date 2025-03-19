78°
Family loses dogs, belongings to house fire in Lettsworth
LETTSWORTH — A fire destroyed a family's home and killed two dogs in Lettsworth on Wednesday.
The house fire near La. 1 displaced a family of four. Fire officials said that, when the fire broke out, one person and two dogs were inside. The person escaped through a window and was brought to the hospital.
The home was deemed a total loss, with many of the family's belongings being unsalvageable.
The Pointe Coupee Fire Department said that the family needs medium, large and extra-large shirts, as well as size 34 pants and other pieces of clothing to replace what was lost.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
A GoFundMe was started to raise money for the family.
