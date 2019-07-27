Family living in garage, losing hope waiting for MHU

ZACHARY - A family says they're losing hope since they have been waiting for their FEMA trailer since the first week of September.

Sally Maness and her family are living in the garage of their Zachary home while they rebuild.

"It's like living in a nightmare," she said.

The contents of their home that survived the three feet of flood water are stacked in a room. Her kitchen consists of a foldout table, a broken oven and a toaster oven.

So far, most of the construction has been done by herself, family and friends. Two of the seven people living in the house have gotten sick from all the drywall dust. Maness says she's also worried about her husband and daughter who are disabled.

"I've got kids that I'm taking back and forth to the doctor with respiratory problems.

She's been waiting, but her call for help has been put on hold.

"We need something to live in," she said.

Maness applied for a mobile housing unit in August. She's been approved but time keeps passing by with no results.

FEMA visited her home twice, most recently on Sept. 4 when the property was marked for and MHU. Orange flags outline the spot where the unit is meant to go.

"What's going on? We have kids here, a disabled veteran and a handicapped daughter," she said. "I don't understand why it's taking so long to get something."

Last week, FEMA said those who qualify for an MHU might not get one for three months. Maness understands it's a slow process, but she's losing hope.

"I call them everyday to find out the status of it and I get nowhere with anything," she said.

Two On Your Side spoke with FEMA Wednesday. It confirms a work order for an MHU has been submitted.



