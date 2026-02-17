72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Family, friends and food is what Mardi Gras in White Castle is all about

3 hours 52 minutes 2 seconds ago Tuesday, February 17 2026 Feb 17, 2026 February 17, 2026 1:35 PM February 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WHITE CASTLE - Mardi Gras smells good in White Castle. 

In the small Iberville Parish town, what's being thrown on the grill is just an important than what's coming off the float.

"We got some barbeque baby! Come on over here and get y'all some," Ruffis Lewis said.

Lewis is one of many cooking up soul food to feed the community. People stay up all night and wake up very early to prep for their Mardi Gras meal. 

The parade rolls at 2 p.m. and afterward the community will gather for a Mardi Gras party from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the White Castle Community Center. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days