Family drapes 50-foot American flag over Walker home in honor of Fourth of July

WALKER - An American flag is now covering one man's entire home in Walker. It weighs more than 60 pounds and is 50 feet wide. Homeowner John Beard says it is his family's way to show their patriotism.

"We figured in honor of the Fourth of July week, we would cover our house just to symbolize how America has been so great to us and how it covers us, and covers our household," Beard said.

Beard says a Marine veteran gave him the flag after serving four tours in Iraq.

"We're really good friends, he had the flag and he wanted to do something with it but didn't know what to do with it. So actually my son here said let's put it on the house, so we did," Beard said.

For a flag that big, Beard says it was a big job for the father-son duo.

"Ladder, rope and tackle and getting it up there and laying it across and then unfolding it and putting it up there and tacking it down, trying to be as respectful as possible to the flag," Beard said.

Beard hopes the display will have an impact for those that see it.

"It's very emotional for me. We just love our country that's all. I just hope that for one day, the Fourth of July, that everybody can just come together and remember America," Beard said.