Families of those lost to gun violence grieve Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE - Wednesday night, families of victims of gun violence gathered at Expressway Park to remember the lives lost on the National Day of Remembrance for Homicide victims.

Families across Baton Rouge feel the same hurt every day, and having a child die from gun violence unites mothers across the city.

Elizabeth Robinson says her son Louis Robinson Jr. was murdered in May of 2018, and there’s not a day that goes by that she doesn’t think of him. She’s decorated in earrings and necklace with her son’s smiling face.

“People are doing senseless killings in Baton Rouge, and they’re taking away our future,” Robinson said. “Those kids are our future.”

Lakisha Chatman feels similar grief after her son Brandon Chatman was killed in October 2020, leaving behind children Lakisha now cares for.

“If you have to cry, cry,” Chatman said. “If you have to talk to somebody talk to somebody.”

Chatman says her son Brandon kissed her and walked out the door on their moments together. As she remembers that day, Chatman has a word of advice for other parents.

“I never thought that would be the last time I spoke with my child," Chatman said. “I'll tell any parent, fight for your children, and if you see your children doing something they're not supposed to be doing, tell them, fight for them.”