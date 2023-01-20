Families affected by gun violence calling for change

BATON ROUGE - Families affected by gun violence are calling for city leaders and community members to take action and combat the rise in crime and mental illness.

Cathy Toliver, the grandmother of Devin Page Jr., a 3-year-old who was killed by a stray bullet when gunfire erupted right outside his bedroom, and Paul Rice, the father of Allie Rice, an LSU student who was shot and killed on Government Street, are calling for a change.

Toliver and Rice, along with Clay Young and Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, are hosting a meeting Friday night to gather ideas and suggestions from the public to combat gun violence and mental illness.

They want to make a plan to combat societal issues that will unfold over the next 11 months.

The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday night at the East Baton Rouge Main Library.