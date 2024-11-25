Familiar friends become foes between Southern and Grambling for the 51st Bayou Classic

NEW ORLEANS - Thanksgiving week always means a little more to Southern and Grambling fans as it is also Bayou Classic week.

Southern head coach Terrence Graves comes into the 51st Bayou Classic as the full time head coach of the Jags. In 2023, he won the game as the interim head coach and in 2021, he did the same as the interim head coach at Grambling.

On the other sideline, former LSU wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph is leading the charge for the Grambling Tigers.

Both coaches have a long history of friendship throughout their coaching careers.

Southern fans may also see some familiar faces on the Tigers' sideline. Former Jags head coaches Eric Dooley and Jason Rollins are on the the Grambling staff as the offensive and defensive coordinators.

Coach Graves is excited to see his colleagues from his career, but he knows that when the game starts, both teams want to win.

The 51st Bayou Classic game kicks off at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Superdome.