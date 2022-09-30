Fall Fest preview: Denham Springs Fall Antique Festival

DENHAM SPRINGS - Saturday, Oct. 1, the main stretch of Hwy 16 in the Antique Village will be filled with hundreds of vendors from across the state, all gathered to celebrate the Fall Antique Festival. The event lasts from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m..

Kim and Al Bye have been the festival coordinators for over 20 years.

They say it's important for the district, as all the proceeds go to the storefronts on the main stretch of road.

Kim says the festival is used for the development of the district, but also to bring the community together during the big event.

Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry says this year's turnout is expected to be bigger than ever before, with over 10,000 people expected to attend. In addition, 20 new vendors will contribute to the 160 in attendance. They'll have everything from tasty foods to handmade art and jewelry. All attractions, from kid safety sessions with law enforcement to parking, will be free of charge.

Several events will take place on the Train Station Stage, with musical performances starting at 9 a.m.. Among the several musicians that will play is an American Idol contestant. The Antique Village will also host a pet costume competition at 11 am.

Here's a breakdown of all performances:

Train Station stage:

Jim and James Linden Hogg 9 a.m.-10 a.m.

Essential Groove 10 a.m.-11 a.m.



Pets Spook-tacular Costume Contest 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.



Odyssey Dance 12:30 p.m.-1 p.m.



Dem Beuche Boyz 1 p.m.-2 p.m.



Serenity Dance 2 p.m.-2:30 p.m.



Clifton Brown 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Centerville stage:

River City Boys 9 a.m.-10 a.m.

Amethyst 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.



Canned Music 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.



Ashton Gill 3 p.m.-4 p.m.

For more information on the festival, you can visit their homepage for a full breakdown.