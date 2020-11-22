66°
Latest Weather Blog
FINAL| Falcons 9 vs. Saints 24
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints looking to keep the streak going with a match up against division rival, Atlanta Falcons, who have been playing good football lately.
Also, Taysom Hill, will be getting his first start today, as Drew Brees is out with injuries.
New Orleans is looking to take a commanding lead in the division with this win in hopes for a number one seed for the playoffs.
You can watch this game on Fox at 12 noon today.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
54-year-old man killed during robbery; BRPD investigating 5th Friday homicide
-
Officials urge everyone to get vaccinated while some still have doubt
-
Mayor: No decision yet on changes to Baton Rouge Mardi Gras in...
-
Protesters rally at LSU over university's alleged mishandling of sexual assault claims
-
Lines form at EBR polling locations as early voting for Dec. 5...
Sports Video
-
Catholic freshman Daniel Beale has been thrown into super stardom thanks to...
-
Can Jameis Winston lead this Saints offense?; Fantasy Focus Week 11 with...
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 7 - Baylor Langlois
-
Clay Polk is Central football's master of mystery
-
Late defensive stands and timely passing give Catholic 27-21 win over Acadiana