Fairy rings popping up around capital city

BATON ROUGE - Mysterious circles of mushrooms have been blooming all around the capital region, which has caught many residents off guard. Folklore says these are called fairy rings which appear after fairies dance on the soil.

LSU associate professor Eric Deboer said a fairy ring sprouts when warm soil meets moisture, making Louisiana's sub-tropical humid weather the perfect area for it.

The fairy rings can show up for three different reasons:

-Dead tissue in a circle

-Deep-rooted fungus

-Excess rain

If you are tired of seeing these, Deboer says the standard lawn procedures such as picking them yourself or mowing over them can do the trick but when it comes to getting rid of them permanently the process is more difficult.

"If you are dead-set on getting the fungus out it could be a complete renovation of the area, stirp the grass strip the soil down, come back in with new soil that has less organic matter."

The mushrooms only last as long as the ground is saturated. Once the ground dries out, the mushrooms go away. It can last anywhere from one to two weeks. Deboer says these mushrooms are non-invasive.

Deboer also says the mushrooms are good for the ground, as they are a sign of healthy soil. The mushrooms are non-edible and is strongly advised to not allow any pets or children to eat them.