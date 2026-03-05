Facility involving carbon management startups to operate at former Tin Roof Brewery location

BATON ROUGE - The Greater Baton Rouge Economic Partnership announced Proof Works, a facility for tech startups and technology companies to move from research and development into production and market deployment.

According to Future Use of Energy in Louisiana, Proof Works is designed to help companies with advancing technologies such as carbon capture, as officials say it will "address the critical gap that exists between early-stage research and early prototype testing for carbon utilization technologies."

The location will be at the former Tin Roof Brewery off Nicholson Drive. It is part of the newly announced "FastSites" program, which prepares sites for for major corporations looking to build new factories, plants and shipping centers. Proof Works is one of the 19 projects announced so far.

Proof Works was launched by, alongside the aforementioned Greater Baton Rouge Economic Partnership, LSU's Future Use of Energy in Louisiana, the Louisiana Economic Development, and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.

The facility will be privately operated once it is up and running. It will feature flexible workspace, prototyping labs, and programmatic support to help startups develop their products and bring them to the marketplace.

More information is available here.