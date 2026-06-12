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Facebook and Instagram users experiencing issues during reported outage

1 hour 19 minutes 47 seconds ago Friday, June 12 2026 Jun 12, 2026 June 12, 2026 9:54 AM June 12, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Facebook is allegedly experiencing a large outage as users began reporting issues, according to several news outlets, along with Down Detector. 

Users began reporting issues with the platform around 8 a.m. on Friday, as over 100,000 problems were reported with the platform by 9 a.m., according to Down Detector. 

Users on Instagram also reported issues as people struggled to gain access to the platform. 

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While Facebook has yet to give an official statement, a message on the Messenger Platform status page for Meta reads, "We are currently experiencing high disruptions impacting Messenger Platform. Our engineering teams are investigating the issue."

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