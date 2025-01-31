FAA announces 'No Drone Zone' over Superdome, New Orleans during, leading up to Super Bowl

NEW ORLEANS — The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday announced a "No Drone Zone" in New Orleans as security precautions ahead of Super Bowl LIX ramp up in the shadow of a New Year's Day attack on Bourbon Street that killed 14.

The FAA said Caesars Superdome will be the primary restricted airspace for drone operators. The administration noted that the skies above downtown New Orleans will also be prohibited airspace leading up to the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Enhanced security zones will also be set up by the state during the week around the Superdome and the French Quarter.

Drone operators who enter the restricted areas without permission could face drone confiscation, fines up to $75,000 and criminal prosecution.

The "No Drone Zone" will restrict drones within 1.5 nautical miles of the stadium up to 2,000 feet into the air on Feb. 9, game day, starting at 1:30 p.m. This extends to a 30-nautical-mile radius and up to 18,000 feet in altitude from 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Before the Eagles and the Chiefs face off in New Orleans, other restrictions will start on Monday, Feb. 3, that prevent drones from flying within 1.5 nautical miles of Lafayette Square and up to 2,000 feet in the air.

The restrictions will be in effect during the following days and times:

- Monday, Feb. 3, between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.

- Wednesday, Feb. 5, between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m.

- Thursday, Feb. 6, between noon and 11 p.m.

- Friday, Feb. 7, between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m.

- Saturday, Feb. 8, between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.