Gov. Landry, officials announce reinforced security plans ahead of Super Bowl in New Orleans

BATON ROUGE - Security will be heightened across New Orleans, not just near the Superdome, when the Super Bowl comes to the city on Feb. 9 after the terrorist attack on Bourbon Street on New Year's Day, Gov. Jeff Landry said Wednesday.

Landry was flanked by New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell and state officials at the headquarters of the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness when they detailed the continued efforts to keep the city safe for the nation's largest sporting event.

Part of this meant extending his previous declaration of emergency initially put in place after the attack that left 14 people dead in the French Quarter.

The city's security apparatus will also be enhanced with an additional 350 law enforcement officers from across the state that will be used as a "force multiplier" to assist in security efforts.

Landry said that enhanced security checkpoints will be in place starting Wednesday, Feb. 5 and extend through Monday, Feb. 10. Checkpoints will be set up around the perimeter of the French Quarter, where the Jan. 1 attack took place, as well as the Caesars Superdome and the Super Bowl Experience at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

The security checkpoints will have similar restrictions to entering the Dome itself, including limiting bags to a certain size and mandatory searches for those entering certain areas. Landry pointed out that visitors are free to refuse a search, but they will also be refused entry into the areas with enhanced security.

Any bags or containers larger than 4.5” x 6.5” are subject to search by law enforcement before entering the French Quarter.

“Super Bowl LIX is the perfect opportunity to showcase New Orleans as the world-class city it is. In order to do this, we must prioritize the safety of every single visitor and resident in the city. Today’s action demonstrates the commitment of federal, state, and local officials to make sure the Super Bowl flows seamlessly and safely. These security measures were put in place to balance the security of everyone with the freedoms we all enjoy in this country,” Landry said.

A specific precaution that will be put in place in response to the Jan. 1 attack will be a complete ban on anyone trying to bring coolers or ice chests into the French Quarter.

Areas outside the Superdome will have security very similar to that in and around the stadium, which will be spearheaded by the National Office of Homeland Security and the NFL. Landry noted that Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem will visit the city soon as one of her first acts in the position.

Both Cantrell and Landry said that they have a high degree of confidence that this event will be an unprecedentedly safe event. Cantrell also noted the reinforced security has been the best-coordinated effort the NFL has ever seen.