Latest Weather Blog
Exxon shut down production units after steam supply issue; Flaring likely as plant restarts today
BATON ROUGE – Exxon had to shut down and restart many of its production units after a steam supply problem over the weekend.
Exxon uses steam as a heat source for its operations. Steam is provided by a vendor which experienced an outage, the chemical company said in a statement to WBRZ Monday. With a loss of steam, Exxon performed a “controlled shutdown” at the facility.
Steam was normalized by Monday and the plant was in the process of re-starting. As the plant was brought back online, flaring would likely be seen, Exxon said.
“This is not an emergency situation, and we are working to minimize flaring. Flares are environmentally approved safety control devices intended to consume excess gases. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” Exxon said in a statement.
Despite the weekend shutdown, Exxon said it was not expected to have a ripple effect on an already strained national fuel supply chain issue.
Trending News
All orders will be met, Exxon said: “We continue to meet all contractual commitments.”
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Good Samaritan meets with family of missing BR teen
-
Teen missing, toddler drowned in separate incidents involving vacationing capital area families
-
Residents gather to help high crime rate community
-
Body of dentist found after deadly False River boating crash: 2 killed,...
-
Waffle House shooting leaves teen dead, 2 others hurt in Ascension
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball wins game one 21-2 over Alcorn
-
VIDEO: Former Saints and Tiger Devery Henderson talks about the difference between...
-
New NCAA rules tweak opens door for more SEC dominance
-
VIDEO: Devery Henderson Talk about Bluegrass Miracle and the Saints "Rebirth game"
-
VIDEO: Former Tigers and Saints receiver Devery Henderson talks with Corey Rholdon...