Expungement screening event to be held Saturday
BATON ROUGE - City officials are hosting an expungement event to provide second chances to the community.
The event will be held at the Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be staffed by representatives from the Office of the District Attorney and volunteer defense attorneys.
Consultations are personalized and spots will be limited, so registration is required. You can register for the expungement event here.
