Expo being held in BR highlights eco-friendly vehicles

2 hours 54 minutes 45 seconds ago Thursday, April 20 2023 Apr 20, 2023 April 20, 2023 10:38 AM April 20, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Mia Monet

BATON ROUGE - The Clean Fuel Summit, an event designed to showcase vehicle choices that are more eco-friendly, has been virtual for the last two years; this year, it's back in person.

The event is being hosted in the Capital City for its return to the in-person event.

"We're hosting this event to teach people about clean transportation options in America," says Ann Vail, executive director with the conference.

Louisiana Clean Fuel and Southeast Louisiana Clean Fuel teamed up to make the conference happen. 

Mia Monet spoke with Vail Thursday morning for more information on the summit and what it means to those who put it on.

