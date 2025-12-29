Experts give firework safety tips ahead of New Year's celebrations

BATON ROUGE — Shooting off fireworks is a New Year's tradition for many in Louisiana, but it is important to use care and remember how dangerous they can be.

The state fire marshal's office said that in 2024, an estimated 14,700 people were injured by fireworks, a nearly 52% increase from 2023.

"Most of these injuries are thermal injuries, so whether that is just sparks flying from the sparkler or actually fireworks exploding in somebody's hand," Baton Rouge General burn surgeon Christina Sharon said.

Sharon said most of the injured range in age from teenagers to those in their upper thirties.

"If you're going to have children at those locations, make sure you supervise them. Fireworks can be a lot of fun, but they can also be very dangerous," Pastorick said.

Fireworks are illegal in East Baton Rouge Parish. Ascension, Livingston and West Baton Rouge parishes do allow fireworks, but have restrictions for certain cities.

"First thing you need to make sure of is that where you're going to set off fireworks, it's legal to do so. You don't want to get in trouble with the law because it's illegal," Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office Public Affairs Director Ken Pastorick said.

Experts recommend always having water handy, whether it be a bucket of water or a hose. Pastorick said fireworks should be kept at least 200 feet away from buildings, vehicles and other flammable debris.

With lows expected to be in the 20s on New Year's Eve, many firework users will be dressed in long sleeves and pants that could get caught up.

"They are still OK to light in cold weather, but just be mindful of the sweaters and the jackets that you have nearby and open flame. Always be careful and be safe," Shonese Bickham with Louisiana Fireworks said.

Experts said to soak used fireworks in water before discarding them. Never toss them dry into the trash. The State Fire Marshal's Office said it's seen too many cases of trash catching on fire.

Sparklers are popular, especially with kids, but experts said they require extra care.

"Sparklers actually are very dangerous. I mean, you're talking about something that burns at up to 2,000 degrees. Touch that on somebody's skin, you're going to leave a mark. It's going to leave second and third-degree burns. You're going to go to the hospital," Pastorick said.